Care begins with getting there.
Help patients and caregivers get reliable rides.
HIPAA Compliant
Protect your patients’ information while coordinating rides. The Uber Health dashboard was specifically designed to meet healthcare privacy and security standards.
Cost Effective
Reduce your costs and increase your operational efficiency from day one. Using the Uber Health dashboard, enter a passenger’s destination to see fare and arrival time estimates.
Reliable Scale
Remove barriers to care by using the reliable, on-demand Uber experience you know for healthcare rides, accessible 24 hours a day throughout the US, wherever Uber is available.
Built with care for healthcare organizations of every size.
Fewer no-shows. More on-time appointments.
“Uber Health helps us stay on schedule for our enrollment. The rides get participants here who would have otherwise not shown up.”
Nelson Rutrick, Adams Clinical
Cost-efficient and transparent pricing.
“We have seen significant savings using Uber rides instead of taxis. And the billing data Uber offers is infinitely better.”
Pete Celano, MedStar Health Institute for Innovation
Easy for patients. Easy for you.
“Within days of using Uber Health to arrange trips for our patients, we stopped using traditional transportation services. Coordination is seamless for us and rides are easy for patients.”
Ralph Decaro, Manhattan Centers for Women's Health
Here's a quick look at how Uber Health works:
A healthcare associate books a ride on demand or for a future appointment, using the Uber Health dashboard to seamlessly coordinate rides for those in need.
The passenger is contacted by text or call with their trip details at the time the ride is booked and once again when a driver is on the way to pick them up.
The passenger is picked up and dropped off on schedule. No additional action on behalf of the healthcare associate is required to get them to and from care.
Commitment to privacy and safety
Built with compliance
Uber Health engaged HIPAA experts to design a program customized for the healthcare environment with numerous safeguards in place to protect PHI -- including Business Associate Agreements with partners, technical controls and administrative processes.
Calibrated for safety
Safety is fundamental to Uber. Our technology enables us to focus on rider safety before, during, and after every trip to help make millions of rides safer everyday. When you’re matched with a driver, you’ll see their information so you know who’s picking you up ahead of time.